Number of hate groups in U.S. rises to all-time high, watchdog says
Targets in SPLC report say some groups mislabelled, White House previously rejected charges of bias
The number of hate groups operating in the United States rose seven per cent to an all-time high in 2018, reflecting an increasingly divisive debate on immigration and demographic change, the Southern Poverty Law Centre said on Wednesday.
The SPLC, which has tracked hate groups since 1971, found 1,020 were operating in the United States last year, compared with the 1,018 record set in 2011 and marking the fourth consecutive year of growth.
"The numbers tell a striking story that this president is not simply a polarizing figure, but a radicalizing one," said Heidi Beirich, director of the SPLC's Intelligence Project, which released the new numbers.
"Rather than trying to tamp down hate, as presidents of both parties have done, President Trump elevates it with both his rhetoric and his policies."
The report also found the number of black nationalist groups rose 13 per cent to 264 in 2018, an increase the SPLC attributed to a backlash against Trump's policies.
Some of the SPLC's targets have criticized the Montgomery, Ala.-based organization's findings, saying it has mislabelled legitimate organizations.
Earlier this month, the founder of the Proud Boys, a self-described men-only club of "Western chauvinists," sued the centre for defamation over the hate group label. He contended the Proud Boys oppose racism, while the SPLC said it stood by its research.