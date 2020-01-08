Skip to Main Content
Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from royal roles, spend more time in North America
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced on Instagram today their intentions to "step back" from their royal roles, balancing their time between the U.K. and North America.

Royal pair declare their intention to 'work to become financially independent'

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the couple announced they are stepping back from their royal duties. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

In a stunning declaration, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said Wednesday they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent."

A statement issued by the couple Wednesday evening also said they intend to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America. It wasn't specific about where on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, though they recently holidayed in Canada.

Before marrying Harry last year, the Duchess of Sussex was the American actress known as Meghan Markle.

With files from CBC News

