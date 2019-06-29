Prince Harry, Meghan give MLB's 1st game in Europe a royal launch
Royal couple accompanied by Invictus Games participants for ceremonial 1st pitch
Major League Baseball's first game in Europe received a royal launch in London.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took part in the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox. The couple left month-old son Archie at home as Meghan made one of her few public appearances since giving birth.
They strolled to the mound at London Stadium along with 10 participants from the Invictus Games, an international project started by Harry to give wounded military men and women a chance to compete.
Harry did not address the crowd — or risk throwing the first pitch and having it land in the dirt. He instead ceded honours to Invictus veterans, who performed credibly.
Meghan wore a simple black dress and skipped the spiky heels she sometimes favours for her walk on the infield dirt (brought from the U.S.) and artificial turf (from France.) Harry wore black slacks and a matching shirt.
They chatted with pitchers CC Sabathia of the Yankees and Chris Sale of the Red Sox during the ceremony.
