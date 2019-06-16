Baby Archie in Harry's arms: New photo released for Father's Day
Six-week-old royal baby Archie can be seen in a newly released Father's Day photo, in the arms of his dad, Prince Harry.
Image shows baby, born last month, clutching dad Harry's finger
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photograph of their six-week-old son Archie for Father's Day.
The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple's Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry's arms and clutching his father's finger.
The post is captioned: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."
The couple posted a picture of the baby's feet when Mother's Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan's first as a mom.
The baby hadn't yet been born when the U.K. had its Mother's Day this year.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the throne.
