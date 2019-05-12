Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby's feet to mark Meghan's first Mother's Day as a mom.

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan's hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.

The text reads: "Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you."

The post also included lines from a poem called Lands by Nayyirah Waheed: "my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived."

Mother's Day was celebrated Sunday in Canada, the United States, and many other countries. Britain's Mother's Day was on March 31 this year.

The newest royal was born last Monday morning at an undisclosed location. Two days later, Harry and Meghan appeared briefly before TV cameras with their son at Windsor Castle to give the public a glimpse of the newborn.