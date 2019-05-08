Prince Harry and Meghan to introduce new baby
Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son born on Monday, is 7th in line to throne
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are introducing their newborn son to the world today.
The baby was born early Monday morning, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
After the baby's arrival, Harry told reporters that he was "over the moon" about his new son, noting that "mother and baby are doing incredibly well."
"It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine," a visibly overjoyed Harry said. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled."
See Prince Harry's joyous announcement after the birth of his first child:
He thanked people for the "love and support" and said they were still thinking of names, which had been the source of much speculation.
Royal watchers knew not to expect an immediate public appearance of the baby, as the expectant parents had previously signalled that they intended to spend the first few days together as a family in private.
Prince Wililam and Kate spoke to reporters Tuesday, saying they didn't yet know the baby's name and were eager to meet him in the days ahead.
"I'm very pleased, and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep-deprivation society that is parenting."
Former Canadian prime minister Jean Chrétien was at Windsor Castle for an event this week and took the time to congratulate the long-serving monarch on the addition to the royal family.
The new baby, who is seventh in line to the throne, is Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild.
Watch Jean Chrétien and Queen Elizabeth chat about great-grandchildren:
