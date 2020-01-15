Prince Harry and Meghan give up royal titles, public funding

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer be working members of the Royal Family and will, therefore, no longer use their royal titles or taxpayer money, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace released Saturday.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments," the statement reads. "They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."

The decision follows weeks of uncertainty after the couple announced they would be stepping back from their senior roles within the Royal Family and spending more time in North America. In a surprising Instagram message posted at the beginning of 2020, the pair called it "a progressive new role within this institution" and expressed a desire to become financially independent.

In line with that objective, the Sussexes have expressed a wish to repay costs for the controversial refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, according to Saturday's palace statement. It will remain the couple's U.K. home.

Changes will take place in the spring. In an unusually personal message added to the Palace statement, the Queen said she is "particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," said the Queen. "It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."