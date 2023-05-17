Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'near-catastrophic' car chase, spokesperson says

Britain's Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.

It occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York on Tuesday by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers."

Reckless driving, spokesperson alleges

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, briefly taking up residence in British Columbia and ultimately moving to the United States partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

The prince, currently involved in a series of legal fights with British tabloids, has long railed against the tactics of paparazzi, given the car crash death of his mother, Princess Diana, in Paris in 1997.

He is also seeking to overturn a decision by the British government to take away his specialist police protection when he is in Britain.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at an event in New York City in December 2022. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

The couple's spokesperson said the chase could have been fatal and involved paparazzi driving on the sidewalk, running red lights, and driving while taking pictures.

Pictures that have appeared on social media show Harry, Meghan and her mother sitting in the back of a New York taxi.

The spokesperson said these were "a small glimpse at the defence and decoys required to end the harassment."

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," the spokesperson said. "Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."