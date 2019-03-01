U.S offering $1M reward for Osama bin Laden's son

The U.S. government is offering $1 million for help tracking down the son of the late terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

A State Department notice Thursday says the reward will be paid for help locating Hamza bin Laden in any country as part of its "rewards for justice" program.

The announcement says bin Laden's son has emerged as a leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a "specially designated global terrorist" in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

Al-Qaeda was responsible for the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. and other attacks around the globe.

Hamza bin Laden was believed to be in Pakistan not long before the 2011 raid that killed five people in total.

Hours after the U.S. reward announcement, the Saudi government announced that it was stripping bin Laden of citizenship.

The move from Saudi Arabia's interior ministry mirrors a similar declaration for his father in 1994. by that point, Osama bin Laden had been given sanctuary in Sudan, moving later in the decade to Afghanistan.