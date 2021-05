World · Video

Hamas fires rockets into Israel after clashes near Jerusalem religious site

Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel on Monday after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious site in Jerusalem. Israel retaliated, launching airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

