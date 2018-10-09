Nikki Haley resigning as U.S. ambassador to United Nations at year end

Nikki Haley is resigning from her post as United States ambassador to the United Nations effective at the end of 2018, with President Donald Trump indicating he had advance warning she would leave.

"Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am," Trump wrote on Twitter ahead of their Tuesday morning meeting.

Trump accepted the resignation and said at the meeting with reporters present that Haley had told him months ago she intended to serve for less than two years. Trump was effusive in his praise of Haley, saying she could have "her pick" of roles if she decided to come back to the administration.

Haley called the ambassadorship "an honour of a lifetime" and said that countries were once again respecting the U.S. if not always liking the country's policy initiatives. She pointed to moving the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem among the accomplishments.

While thanking her husband and two kids for their support, Haley said the reasons for the move weren't personal.

"I think it's very important for government officials to understand when it's time to step aside," said Haley.

The move will raise speculation about her political future.

Haley, 46, served as South Carolina's governor from 2011 until she was nominated by Trump to the UN post, a move that surprised some observers given her lack of foreign policy experience.

She was the first governor in the U.S. of Asian descent, her parents having been born in India.

Haley said she has no intention of running for office in 2020 and promised to campaign for Trump.

Haley's replacement will require confirmation by the Senate, with over one-third of the seats in that legislative body being contested in next month's midterm elections. Haley was confirmed with 96 of 100 votes.

Trump said he would name a replacement in two to three weeks.

With files from Reuters