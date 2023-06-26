2 million Muslim pilgrims expected in Saudi Arabia for hajj as pandemic restrictions ease

The annual hajj pilgrimage, one of the largest religious events in the world, officially began Monday. Roughly two million pilgrims are expected in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the event this year, the first since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Pilgrims have been doing the ritual circuit around Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba, since arriving in Mecca over recent days.

(Amr Nabil/The Associated Press)

Muslim pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba on Sunday. All Muslims are required to make the five-day hajj at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do it.

(Amr Nabil/The Associated Press)

As the last pilgrims circumambulated the Kaaba on Monday, others made their way by foot or by bus to Mina, where they will camp in one of the largest tent cities in the world.

(Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters)

Hundreds of buses sit parked on the outskirts of the city of Mecca, ready to transport pilgrims.

(Saudi Press Agency/Reuters)

Mina is vast and open, with little respite from the desert heat and blazing sun. Soldiers and police officers sprayed pilgrims with water to cool them down.

(Amr Nabil/The Associated Press)

A disabled pilgrim on a hand-powered tricycle arrives in Mina.

(Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)

Pilgrims rest after making their way to the Mina tent camp.

(Amr Nabil/The Associated Press)

A pilgrim reads from the Qur'an at the Mina camp. The pilgrims pray throughout the day and night before travelling on Tuesday to Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad is said to have delivered his final sermon.

(Amr Nabil/The Associated Press)