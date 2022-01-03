Skip to Main Content
World

Haitian prime minister survived weekend assassination attempt, office says

Gunmen unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country's independence, his office said in a statement.

Video shows Ariel Henry, his entourage fleeing church after gunmen open fire

Thomson Reuters ·
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks at a ceremony in Port-au-Prince in November 2021. Gunmen unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Henry during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country's independence, his office said in a statement. (Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters)

Gunmen unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country's independence, his office said in a statement.

Henry's office said on Monday that "bandits and terrorists" had tried to shoot the prime minister at a church in the northern city of Gonaives, where the ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of independence was taking place.

Video footage broadcast on social media showed Henry and his entourage scrambling toward their vehicles as an armed group began shooting outside the cathedral in Gonaives.

Local media said one person was killed and two were injured in the gunfire. National police were unable to immediately confirm the casualties.

The prime minister's office said arrest warrants had been issued for the suspects who fired on Henry's convoy.

The attack has renewed concerns about the safety of officials in Haiti, which has been mired in political turmoil since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.

Henry, whose administration is facing mounting challenges to its legitimacy, was sworn in as prime minister barely two weeks after Moise's killing at the hands of suspected mercenaries. The country has yet to set a date to elect Moise's successor.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now