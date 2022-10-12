Canada 'carefully considering' pleas for help from Haiti

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, a high-ranking Haitian diplomat has called on Canada and the United States to form a strike force to confront gangs creating a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean country.

The two countries should take the lead in confronting Haitian gangs that have blocked access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday.

"We wish to see our neighbours like the United States, like Canada, take the lead and move fast," said Bocchit Edmond, in reference to providing security assistance.

"There is a really big threat over the head of the prime minister [Ariel Henry]. If nothing is done quickly, there is a risk of another head of state [being] killed in Haiti," he said, referring to the 2021 assassination of then-president Jovenel Moïse.

Shortages, protests, gun battles

Acute shortages of gasoline and diesel have crippled transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to halt operations, even as the country faces a renewed outbreak of cholera that has killed at least 18 people.

In addition, demonstrators have blocked roads in the capital and other main cities to demand Henry's resignation and protest rising fuel prices after the prime minister announced in early September that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel.

A man helps a woman with blood on her face during a protest demanding the resignation of Henry, in Port-au-Prince, on Monday. (Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters)

Gas stations and schools remain shuttered; banks and grocery stores are operating on a limited schedule; and sporadic looting and gun battles between gangs and police have become increasingly common.

In response to the chaos, Henry last week asked the international community to provide a "specialized armed force" to control gangs that have been blocking the Varreux fuel terminal since last month. And UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or several countries send "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police, according to a letter to the UN Security Council. Guterres was not suggesting that the force be deployed by the United Nations.

Canada expresses concern

So far, Canada has only said it is "carefully considering" Henry's appeal in consultation with "Haitian authorities and our international partners."

On Monday, Global Affairs Canada said it was extremely concerned about the impact of armed gang activity that has reached "an unprecedented level."

Last Friday, Canada's foreign ministry said 19 member countries of the Organization of American States were committed to helping Haitians "overcome the complex security challenges facing the country."

Meanwhile, the United States has similarly said it is reviewing Haiti's request for support.

Many Haitians unhappy with foreign intervention

Many Haitians are unhappy with the idea of a foreign force, having seen little improvement during three previous interventions since early last century.

Opponents claim Henry hopes to use foreign troops to keep himself in power — a leadership he assumed last year after the assassination of Moïse and that many consider illegitimate because he was never elected nor formally confirmed in the post by the legislature. He has failed to set a date for elections, which have not been held since November 2016, but has pledged to do so once the violence is quelled.

On Sunday, Haitian senators signed a document demanding that Henry's "de facto government" defer its request for deployment of foreign troops, saying it is illegal under local laws.

Protesters build a road barricade during a protest to demand Henry step down and to call for a better quality of life, in Port-au-Prince, on Sept. 7. (Odelyn Joseph/The Associated Press)

The possible presence of international armed forces is something that bothers Georges Ubin, a 44-year-old accountant, who said he knows of people who have been victimized by peacekeepers and believes foreign intervention would not improve things.

"The foreign troops are not going to solve the major problems that Haiti has," he said. "These are problems that have been around since I was born. It never gets better."

Many local leaders reject the idea of UN peacekeepers, noting that they've been accused of sexual assault and of sparking a cholera epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people during a 13-year mission in Haiti that ended five years ago.

'The whole city is under siege'

The letter that the UN secretary general submitted Sunday suggests that the rapid action force be phased out as Haitian police regain control of infrastructure, and that two options could follow: member states establish an international police task force to help and advise local officers, or create a special force to help tackle gangs "including through joint strike, isolation and containment operations across the country."

The letter notes that if member states do not "step forward with bilateral support and financing," the UN operation may be an alternative.

"However, as indicated, a return to UN peacekeeping was not the preferred option of the authorities," it states.

Not everyone is opposed to the arrival of troops, however. Allens Hemest, 35, hopes to see them soon. The unemployed man said he recently worked at a factory that produced plastic cups but was shut down amid the crisis.

"The whole city is under siege," he said, referring to the capital Port-au-Prince. "If this is going to bring peace, I'm all for it. We can't continue living like this."