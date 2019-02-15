Haiti to unveil economic measures to quell violent protests

After eight days of street violence that left at least seven people dead, the president of Haiti addressed the nation, rejecting protesters' demands that he resign.

Protesters angry over a stagnating economy, a falling currency and soaring inflation say they will continue with demonstrations until Jovenel Moise steps down, despite his announcement on Thursday night of upcoming economic measures.

Moise, in power for two years, said in the televised speech he "will not leave the country in the hands of armed gangs and drug traffickers."

Moise said Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant will share details of the new economic measures on Friday.

In a televised speech Thursday night, Haitian President Jovenel Moise said the current crisis 'threatens the very foundation of this nation.' (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

"I heard the voice of the people. I know the problems that torment them. That's why the government has taken a lot of measures," Moise said. "I asked the prime minister to come and explain them and implement them without delay in order to relieve misery."

Banks, gas stations and Moise's personal residence in the wealthy neighbourhood of Pétion-Ville have all come under attack in recent days.

On Tuesday, at least 78 inmates staged a mass jailbreak from a prison in Aquin, 150 kilometres southwest of the capital, while their guards were occupied with a nearby anti-government demonstration.

A key issue upsetting Haitians is the government's failure to prosecute the alleged misuse of development funds from an oil assistance program sponsored by Venezuela.

"The president has been lying to the nation," said Marco Jean-Baptiste, a 41-year-old mechanic who has been unable to work since the demonstrations began and worries about his three children.

Protesters continued to block roads across Haiti on Friday as food, water and gas have become scarce. Schools, businesses and government offices remain closed.

Roads to airport blocked

Several hundred tourists, including dozens of Canadians, have been trapped in Haiti all week as the streets demonstrations make it dangerous to move around the country.

One group of tourists from Quebec is waiting things out at a beach resort, while several teams of nurses, doctors and other humanitarian workers are also unable to make it to Haiti's only international airport.

Scheduled flights continue, but roads to the airport have been blocked.

Canada is among the countries that have closed their Port-au-Prince embassies as a precaution, although diplomatic staff and families remain in place for the moment.

And Canadians are now being warned to avoid all non-essential travel to the country.