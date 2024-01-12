Israel rejects 'grossly distorted' genocide allegations at UN's top court

Israel on Friday rejected as false and "grossly distorted" accusations brought by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.

It called on judges to dismiss South Africa's request to halt its offensive, saying to do so would leave it defenceless.

South Africa, which filed the lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December, asked judges in The Hague on Thursday to impose emergency measures ordering Israel to immediately halt the offensive.

It said Israel's aerial and ground offensive — which has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 23,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities — aimed to bring about "the destruction of the population" of Gaza.

The Israeli foreign ministry's legal adviser, Tal Becker, told the court that South Africa's interpretation of events was "grossly distorted."

"If there were acts of genocide, they have been perpetrated against Israel," he said. "Hamas seeks genocide against Israel."

The 1948 Genocide Convention, enacted in the wake of the mass murder of Jews during the Holocaust, defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

Intent 'totally lacking': Israel

Israel launched its war in Gaza after a cross-border rampage on Oct. 7 by militants from Hamas, which is sworn to Israel's destruction. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mainly civilians, including several Canadians. More than 240 were taken hostage back to Gaza, with just over 100 returned in the weeks since.

"The appalling suffering of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian, is first and foremost the result of Hamas's strategy," Becker said, saying that Israel had a right to defend itself.

Hamas denies Israeli allegations that its militants hide among civilians, who account for most of the casualties in Gaza.

"Israel is in a war of defence against Hamas, not against the Palestinian people," Becker said. "The key component of genocide, the intent to destroy a people in whole or in part, is totally lacking."

Israel argued that this meant the court has no jurisdiction under the Genocide Convention to order it to halt its military actions in Gaza.

"This is no genocide. South Africa tells us only half the story," lawyer Malcolm Shaw said.

The ICJ is expected to rule on possible emergency measures later this month, but will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations. Those proceedings could take years. While the ICJ's decisions are final and without appeal, the court has no way to enforce them.

Palestinian backers with flags marched through The Hague and watched proceedings on a giant screen in front of the Peace Palace. As the Israeli delegation spoke in court, they chanted, "Liar! Liar!"

Asked what she thought of Israel's arguments that the Gaza campaign was a matter of self-defence, Neen Haijjawi, a Palestinian who recently came to the Netherlands, said, "How can an occupier that's been oppressing people for 75 years say it's self-defence?"

Israeli supporters were holding a separate gathering of family members of hostages taken by Hamas.

Israel has said South Africa was acting as a mouthpiece for Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the United States, the European Union, Great Britain, Canada and several other nations. South Africa has rejected that accusation.

Since Israeli forces started their offensive, nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes at least once, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel's latest attacks on Gaza have killed at least 151 people, including 11 in a single house, Palestinian health officials said on Friday, while the UN humanitarian office accused Israel of blocking its efforts to send aid to the north.

Jordan supports genocide case

Post-apartheid South Africa has long advocated for the Palestinian cause, a relationship forged when the African National Congress's struggle against white-minority rule was supported by Yasser Arafat's Palestine Liberation Organization.

"My grandfather always regarded the Palestinian struggle as the greatest moral issue of our time," said Mandla Mandela, a grandson of the late South African president Nelson Mandela, at a rally in support of the Palestinians in Cape Town.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday voiced support for South Africa's case, and said Amman was ready to submit legal documents and appear in court if the case proceeds.

"The Israeli aggression on Gaza and its continued committing of war crimes against the Palestinian people and violating international law with impunity are responsible for the rising tensions witnessed in the region," Safadi said in remarks carried by state media.

The stability of the region and its security were closely tied, Safadi said.

"The international community is at a humanitarian, moral, legal and security crossroads," he said.