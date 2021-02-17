Gunmen attack school in northern Nigeria, killing at least 1 student, abducting dozens

Gunmen have attacked a school in Nigeria's north-central Niger State, killing at least one student and abducting more than 40 people including students and teachers, according to an official, teacher and a prefect.

The gunmen, thought to be bandits, shot dead one student during the incident early Wednesday at the Government Science College, Kagara. Local reports said about 26 students and 16 staff and family members were abducted, while authorities were trying to get exact numbers.

The gunmen chased the students across the school and shot one of them in the head as he tried to escape, said Awal Abdulrahman, the school's head prefect.

A teacher at the school, Aliyu Isah, said the gunmen entered the school premises at about 1:30 a.m. dressed in military camouflage and forced him to lead them to the students' sleeping quarters where he and some students were tied up in pairs.

"They put me in front to lead them to the school hostel ... They told the students not to worry, that they were soldiers," he said, adding that some wore camouflage, army uniforms, and one wore a black coat.

"They gathered all the students outside but some ran into the bush," Isah said.

"I was thinking I would not be able to escape but luckily enough, Allah gave me a way to escape from them and I assisted the students that we were tied together ... I ran toward the football field and they started shooting."

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello closed the state's schools following the attack and called on Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for assistance to improve security. (CBC)

Exact numbers not yet known

Buhari said he'd received reports of the attack, adding that the number of those abducted or attacked was not yet known.

Buhari directed the armed forces and police to ensure the immediate and safe return of all those abducted, presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said in a statement.

The president has also dispatched a team of security chiefs to co-ordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials and community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the college, according to Shehu.

"President Buhari has assured of the support of his administration to the armed forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future," Shehu said.

The incident comes two months after gunmen abducted more than 300 schoolboys from a secondary school in Kankara, Katsina State. The students were later released.

The attack also comes three days after gunmen attacked a bus belonging to the Niger State Transport Authority and abducted at least 21 passengers.

On Tuesday, a statement from the office of the Commissioner of Information in the state, Mohammed Idris, said 10 people had been freed from the kidnappers. Ransom was not paid to secure their release, he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest abduction in Kagara but Nigeria's jihadist rebels, Boko Haram, are opposed to western education and in the past have carried out mass abductions of schoolchildren as part of its violent campaign to establish an Islamic State in Nigeria.

Several highly organized armed groups, locally called bandits, often abduct students for money.