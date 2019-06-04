Man in custody after 4 killed in shooting in northern Australia

A gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.

Lee Morgan, Northern Territory Police duty superintendent, told Australian media that a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.

"At this stage we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot," Morgan told Guardian Australia.

A man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the Darwin suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Police attended three crime scenes in the city of 100,000 that were related to the gunman, ABC said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the incident was not terrorism related.

"This is a terrible act of violence that has already, I'm advised, taken the lives of four people," Morrison told reporters in London.

Police earlier said the suspect was described as wearing a high-visibility shirt and driving a white dual-cab pickup truck, Australian Associated Press reported.