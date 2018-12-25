U.S. immigration authorities say 8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in custody

An eight-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody early Tuesday, said U.S. immigration authorities, marking the second death of a migrant child in detention this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says the boy died shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The boy showed "signs of potential illness" Monday and was taken with his father to a hospital in Alamogordo, N.M., the agency said. He was diagnosed with a cold and fever, was given prescriptions for amoxicillin and Ibuprofen, and released Monday afternoon.

The boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting, and died there just hours later, CBP said.

The agency said the cause of the boy's death has not been determined and it has notified the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general and the Guatemalan government.

A CBP spokesperson declined to elaborate Tuesday, but said details will be released shortly.

A Guatemalan girl, 7, died earlier this month after being apprehended by border agents. The body of Jakelin Caal was returned to her family's remote village Monday.