Venezuelan opposition leader seeks 'direct communications' with U.S. military

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he's instructed his political envoy in Washington to immediately open relations with the U.S. military.

Guaido said Saturday that he's asked his ambassador Carlos Vecchio to open "direct communications" toward possible co-ordination.

Guaido is leading a campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro and is recognized by countries including Canada as Venezuela's interim president.

In recent days, Venezuelan security forces arrested National Assembly Vice-President Edgar Zambrano, the body's No. 2 leader. Other lawmakers also scrambled for refuge in foreign embassies amid renewed fears of a crackdown following an unsuccessful military rebellion.

Guaido says he's keeping "all options on the table" to remove Maduro, repeating language used by U.S. President Donald Trump and his chief advisers.

Earlier this week, U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller said he would meet with Guaido when invited to discuss the future role of Venezuela's armed forces.