Freak hailstorm buries area of western Mexico in ice

Officials in Mexico's second largest city say a storm that dumped more than a metre of hail on parts of the Guadalajara area damaged hundreds of homes.

The Associated Press ·
A man with a bicycle walks on hail in the eastern area of Guadalajara, in western Mexico, on Sunday, after a hailstorm buried the area in more than a metre of pellets. (Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images)

Officials in Mexico's second-largest city say a freak storm that dumped more than a metre of hail on parts of the Guadalajara area damaged hundreds of homes.

Images shared by the western state of Jalisco's civil defence agency show cars buried up to their windows in hail on Sunday. The government brought in heavy machinery to clear streets and dig out businesses. Streets looked like rivers of ice.

The hail clogged drainage systems, leading to intense flooding in places.

The storm also partially buried tractor-trailers and cars, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat.

A woman and a child walk on hail in the eastern area of Guadalajara on Sunday. Tractor-trailers were partially buried. (Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images)

Soldiers and police who took to the streets to help with the cleanup operations slid and slipped knee-deep into the drifts.

Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter that he's never seen anything like it.

Guadalajara, in western Mexico, usually sees average temperatures in June of around 31 C.

Following the early morning storm, the temperature reached a high of about 27 C on Sunday in the city.

An aerial view of Guadalajara shows vehicles buried in hail in the streets on Sunday. (Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images)

With files from Reuters

