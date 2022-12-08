Content
Brittney Griner being freed from Russia in prisoner exchange, U.S. says

Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said.

Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer, will be deported from U.S.

The Associated Press ·
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom in Moscow on Aug. 4. On Thursday, the U.S. announced that she had been freed as part of a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press)

The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia, Paul Whelan, who also holds Canadian citizenship.

Bout has been imprisoned in the U.S. since a federal court conviction in 2011 on an assortment of charges, including conspiracy to kill American citizens.

Biden, who tweeted a photo from the White House with Griner's spouse, Cherelle Watson, is expected to speak about the development shortly, multiple U.S. outlets reported.

