Climate activist Greta Thunberg crosses ocean in solar-powered boat

A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming.

On Wednesday before dawn, Greta Thunberg tweeted, "Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead."

She and a sailing crew encountered rough seas on their two-week journey that delayed their arrival for a day, until the Malizia II was able to anchor opposite the famous beach resort of Coney Island in Brooklyn.

A crew member tweeted they were not expected to step foot on land at North Cove Marina in lower Manhattan until around 2:45 p.m. ET.

The teenager had refused to fly to New York to avoid a plane's fossil-fuel emissions. Action against climate change has been a theme of protests she has led in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

Thunberg is set to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month.

We have anchored off Coney Island - clearing customs and immigration. We will come ashore at North Cove Marina earliest 14:45 tide allowing. <a href="https://t.co/t6yy5z2asp">pic.twitter.com/t6yy5z2asp</a> —@GretaThunberg

She left Plymouth, England on Aug. 14, bound for New York, along with her father, Svante Thunberg, documentary filmmaker Nathan Grossman, skipper Boris Herrmann and co-skipper Pierre Casiraghi — grandson of Grace Kelly of Monaco.

They travelled in a high-tech, but decidedly low-comfort 18-metre sailboat, outfitted with solar panels and underwater turbines to generate electricity.

Thunberg became a European celebrity last year when she refused to go to school in the weeks before Sweden's general election to highlight the impact of climate change.

She continued her school strike on Fridays after the election, spurring thousands of young people to follow suit. Since then, she has met the Pope, spoken at Davos and attended anti-coal protests in Germany.

She is now taking a year off school to pursue her activism.