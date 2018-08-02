Grenfell Tower no longer a crime scene, more than a year after blaze killed 72

British police said Thursday they have completed the forensic examination of Grenfell Tower after a fire that killed 72 at the building last year, adding that it was no longer required as a crime scene by investigators.

"We have carefully planned for this day and are satisfied that passing over control of the tower will have no bearing on the ongoing criminal investigation or any subsequent criminal proceedings," Cmdr. Stewart Cundy said in a statement. "Simply put, we have everything we need from the tower."

An independent site management team will be responsible for the site on a day-to-day basis, with the government making operational decisions.

Police have said they are considering possible criminal offences including gross negligence manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and breaches of the Health and Safety Act as part of their investigation.

The death toll had been 71 for several months, with a subsequent death of a woman in January attributed to complications arising from injuries suffered in the June 14, 2017, fire.

A public inquiry led by a British judge began hearing evidence in early June and is expected to last about 18 months.

