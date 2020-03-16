Skip to Main Content
Child dies in fire in Greek migrant camp
World·New

Child dies in fire in Greek migrant camp

A young child died in a fire Monday in the overcrowded Moria migrant camp, fire department officials said.

Cause of the fire on the island of Lesbos was not immediately clear

Thomson Reuters ·
Migrants pull fire extinguishers in the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Monday. The fire department said a young girl was found dead inside the camp after the fire broke out. (Panagiotis Balaskas/The Associated Press)

A young child died Monday in a fire in an overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, fire department officials said.

The fire burned through two containers used as living quarters by people in the Moria camp, as well as some tents, a spokesperson said.

"During the operation, a dead little girl was found," the fire department spokesperson told Reuters. The child was aged six or seven.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Moria — built to accommodate roughly 3,000 people — has about 19,400 people in the camp and the surrounding area, living in crowded and filthy conditions.

Lesbos was on the front line of a massive movement of refugees and migrants to Europe in 2015 and 2016.

There was an upsurge in arrivals after Turkey announced on Feb. 28 it could no longer contain the large numbers of migrants it hosts because of an anticipated surge of displaced persons from Syria.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories