Two major forest fires raged out of control on either side of Greece's capital Monday, leaving more than 20 people dead, according to a Greek government spokesperson.

Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said early Tuesday that at least 69 other people have been hospitalized with injuries. Many are in serious condition.

Greece has sought international assistance to cope with the fires near the capital. The two blazes have injured dozens more and left charred houses in its wake, sending people fleeing to beaches and into the sea, where coast guard boats battled gale force winds to evacuate them.

Regional authorities declared a state of emergency in the western and eastern parts of Attica, the greater Athens area, while Greece called on the European Union for assistance with aerial and ground support in helping battle the flames. Greece said Cyprus offered to send firefighters while Spain offered water-dropping aircraft.

At least five major hospitals in the capital were put on alert for more potential casualties.

Boats delivered people to docks still dressed in nothing but swimsuits, while port police took down names as they disembarked. Several other fires broke out across the country, including in northeastern Greece and the southern island of Crete, stretching Greece's firefighting capabilities. Gale force winds that frequently changed direction and continued into the night were hampering firefighting efforts.

The coast guard was searching with a helicopter and patrol vessel for eight people, believed to be Danish tourists, who had fled the flames near Rafina in a boat and were reported missing. Another two who had been in the same boat were rescued by a passing ferry about 5.5 kilometres east of Rafina and were in good health.

The coast guard said the same ferry also rescued seven other people who had fled into the sea, but none were from the missing boat. The coast guard sent five vessels to rescue people trapped on nearby beaches by the flames. It said initial reports indicated about 80 to 85 people needed evacuation by sea.

A firefighter sprays water in the town of Mati, east of Athens. Regional authorities declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens. (Thanassis Stavrakis/The Associated Press)

Major emergency response

"We are doing everything humanly possible to tray and tackle these fires," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in Bosnia before cutting short a visit there to return to Athens. "What concerns us is that there are fires occurring simultaneously."

Tsipras said more than 600 firefighters and 300 vehicles were involved in fighting the fires.

The first major fire broke out in a pine forest near the seaside settlement of Kineta, 50 kilometres west of Athens between the capital and Corinth. At least 220 firefighters were on the scene there while five water-dropping planes and seven helicopters helped to fight the blaze from the air. Reinforcements were sent in from across Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says his government is 'doing everything humanly possible' to deal with the wildfires. (Simela Pantzartzi/EPA)

Local communities were evacuated and the blaze shut down a nearly 20-kilometre section on two highways linking the Peloponnese with central Greece. Thick smoke reduced visibility on the highway to mere meters.

The second major blaze broke out Monday afternoon in the Penteli and Rafina areas northeast of Athens. Children's summer camps and a seaside resort for military officers were evacuated, as well as residences in the area. Dozens of homes and cars were reportedly destroyed.

There was no official figure on how many people were evacuated overall.

Cause unknown

It was not immediately clear how any of the fires started. Forest fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers and the country has been facing high temperatures recently of up to 40 C.

People stand in the sea near cars parked on the beach to protect themselves from the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens late Monday. (Thanassis Stavrakis/The Associated Press)

A third fire burned farmland and woods on the southern island of Crete, while in northern Greece a forest fire in the area of Soufli was being battled by 50 firefighters. The fire department said three fires also broke out in the area of Corinth in southern Greece.

The worst fire season by far occurred in 2007, when large swaths of forest and farmland burned, mainly in the Peloponnese in southern Greece, killing more than 60 people.