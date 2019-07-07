Greek PM concedes election to opposition conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has conceded his country's parliamentary election and said he phoned conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his victory.

Official results with more than half of ballots counted showed Mitsotakis's New Democracy party comfortably winning Sunday's election, receiving 39.7 per cent of the vote, compared to 31.5 per cent by Tsipras's Syriza party.

The election is likely to give Mitsotakis a comfortable parliamentary majority.

In a speech from central Athens on Sunday night, Tsipras said: "The citizens have made their choice. We fully respect the popular vote."