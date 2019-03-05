Greek politicians, public officials charged after deadly wildfires

Greek prosecutors charged 20 people, including a regional governor and two local mayors, after a wildfire that killed 100 people in the seaside town of Mati and nearby areas last July.

Most of the victims couldn't escape from a maze of poorly planned streets in Greece's worst wildfire disaster. Authorities were accused of a slow response and lack of co-ordination in rescue operations.

Prosecutors have drafted a 292-page report that details "a series of mistakes" in handling the disaster.

The accused include Rena Dourou, the governor of Attica region, which includes Mati; Elias Psinakis, mayor of Marathon; and Evangelos Bournous, mayor of Rafina and Pikermi, all towns in the region. The accused have denied any wrongdoing.

The charges include manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm through negligence and arson through negligence. They carry a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Not all charged were officials. Among the 20 people was a 65-year-old resident of an area near Mati, who had allegedly been burning garden waste on open ground from which the fire started.

Greece's judicial system has several preparatory stages and the compilation of charges doesn't necessarily mean that the individual will face trial. An investigating magistrate is now expected to take over and look into the case.

Pensioners and children

The government attributed the fire to arson and dismissed accusations that it failed to evacuate people in time, saying that unlicensed building had thrived under previous governments.

Mati, a heavily wooded area on the coast east of Athens overlooking the sea, was popular with pensioners and children at summer camps.

Other prosecutors are also investigating separate cases linked to the Mati fire, following citizen lawsuits.