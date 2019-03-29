Tourist dies after falling from a Grand Canyon lookout

A Hong Kong tourist plunged to his death Thursday after slipping over a ledge at a Grand Canyon lookout while taking photographs, a tour operator said.

The tourist, believed to be in his 50s, was taking photos during a mid-morning stop at the Eagle Point overlook on land owned by the Hualapai tribe when he slipped and fell, said David Leibowitz, spokesperson for Grand Canyon West.

The man was part of a tour group visiting Grand Canyon West, a popular area that includes the horseshoe-shaped, glass Skywalk that juts out from the canyon wall and offers a look into the canyon some 1,200 metres below. The rim has some ledges and outcroppings below but no barrier between tourists and the edge.

A helicopter lifted the body from about 300 metres below the rim Thursday afternoon, Leibowitz said. The man's identity hasn't been released.

Authorities are also trying to identify a second man whose body was found south of Grand Canyon Village. (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

Meanwhile, authorities at Grand Canyon National Park to the east were working to identify a person believed to be a foreign national. The person's body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village away from the rim, the park said.

The cause of death is unclear, park spokesperson Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said. The National Park Service and the local medical examiner's office are investigating.

The Grand Canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S., drawing nearly 6.4 million visitors last year.