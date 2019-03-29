Another tourist falls to her death at Grand Canyon

Authorities say another visitor has died after falling from the edge of the Grand Canyon.

Park rangers found the body of a 70-year-old woman about 61 metres below the canyon's South Rim on Tuesday.

Rangers responded to a call about a person needing help at a rocky point west of a popular overlook called Pipe Creek Vista. Before a rescue effort could be undertaken, the woman fell.

The park's helicopter and rescue team recovered her body.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner will investigate.

Officials say it's the second death this year of someone falling over the edge at Grand Canyon National Park. A 67-year-old California man fell from the same viewing spot at the South Rim earlier this month.

The Skywalk over the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, where a tourist slipped and fell over the edge in March. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

Other tourists have also lost their lives in the area this year. A tourist from Hong Kong fell to his death on a Native American reservation overlooking the park while trying to take photos in late March.

The body of a man was also discovered in an undeveloped area of the park March 26, far from any overlook areas.