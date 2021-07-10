2nd Canadian victim of Florida condo collapse identified

A second Canadian victim of a Florida condo collapse has been identified as Miguel Pazos, sources tell CBC News.

Pazos was 55 years old and their body was recovered on Thursday, the sources said.

Global Affairs confirmed Saturday that the bodies of two Canadians have been recovered from the collapse, and at least two other citizens remain unaccounted for.

"Canada sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost a loved one," spokesperson Grantly Franklin said in a statement.

Dozens of people were killed after a condo building in Surfside, Fla., abruptly crumbled in the early hours of June 24.

Many are still missing, and local officials say there was no longer hope of finding anyone alive in the rubble.

The first Canadian victim identified was Ingrid Ainsworth.

The 66-year-old was found with her husband, also deceased, on Monday by search-and-rescue crews, sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to CBC News.