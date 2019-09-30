Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed as Trump slams impeachment probe

U.S. President Donald Trump raged about the impeachment inquiry he faces in Congress and the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate said on Monday that he would have "no choice" but to allow a trial if the House of Representatives impeaches the president.

Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to put to rest speculation that he would use his position to derail any impeachment effort by the Democratic-led House by avoiding a trial at all.

The Republicans control the Senate and have been largely muted about the allegations and inquiries into fellow-Republican Trump.

If the House approves bringing charges, known as "articles of impeachment," against a president the process moves to the Senate which has a trial.

"I would have no choice but to take it up," McConnell told CNBC.

"Under the Senate rules, we are required to take it up if the House does go down that path. The Senate impeachment rules are very clear," McConnell said.

The House initiated an impeachment inquiry against Trump last week after a whistleblower report raised concerns that he tried to leverage nearly $400 million in U.S. aid in exchange for a political favour from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The House intelligence committee, in consultation with two other House panels, subpoenaed Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Monday seeking documents related to dealings with Ukraine by Oct. 15.

Giuliani, a former New York mayor, had said on television that he asked the government of Ukraine to "target" former vice-president Joe Biden, who is a potential Democratic candidate to run against Trump in the 2020 election.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani is seen outside the UN headquarters in New York City on Sept. 24. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

"Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President," the committee chair said in a letter to Giuliani.

They said Giuliani had stated that he had evidence such as text messages and telephone records, indicating that other Trump administration officials might have been involved in the scheme to put pressure on Ukraine to become involved in the 2020 election.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump alleges 'treason'

Trump spent much of the day directing his ire at the Democrat leading the inquiry, suggesting on Twitter that Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, should be arrested for "treason."

Later, speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused Schiff of distorting his July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a House hearing last week.

"Adam Schiff made up a phony call and he read it to Congress and he read it to the people of the United States and it's a disgrace," Trump said.

House intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff said on Sunday he expects the whistleblower to appear before the panel very soon. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

In those comments, Schiff says the call to Zelensky "reads like a classic organized crime shakedown" and parodies the president's remarks. A spokesperson for Schiff did not respond to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

Witnesses are due to testify in the House this week in hearings about Trump's request that Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.

A U.S. intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint citing the July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

The whistleblower has not been publicly identified, but Trump said on Monday that "we're trying to find out about a whistleblower. We have a whistleblower who reports things that were incorrect."

Trump has also accused the whistleblower and White House officials who gave the whistleblower information of being spies and suggested they may be guilty of treason.

"The Intel Community Whistleblower is entitled to anonymity," Andrew Bakaj, an attorney for the whistleblower, said on Twitter shortly after the president's remarks. "Law and policy support this and the individual is not to be retaliated against. Doing so is a violation of federal law."

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she wants to move "expeditiously" on the impeachment inquiry, perhaps paving the way for an impeachment vote on the House floor early next year.

A majority vote in favour of articles of impeachment would throw the matter to the Senate. And while McConnell said on Monday that he would be forced to hold a trial, he did not commit to letting it run its full course.

"How long you're on it is a whole different matter," McConnell told CNBC.

According to a Senate Republican leadership aide, any senator could attempt to have the articles dismissed in the early stages of the trial, which would trigger a vote with a majority of the Senate needing to vote in favour for it to succeed.

Democrats accuse Trump of pressuring a vulnerable U.S. ally to get dirt on a rival for personal political gain. The phone call with Zelenskiy came after Trump froze nearly $400 million US in aid intended to help Ukraine deal with an insurgency by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country. The aid was later provided.

Schiff said on Sunday he expects the whistleblower to appear before the panel very soon.