U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in hospital after suffering fall

The U.S. Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in hospital.

The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred Wednesday evening.

Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.

Ginsburg has survived bouts with colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer, and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

Ginsburg, the subject of a recent documentary on her life, was nominated to the Supreme Court by Bill Clinton, taking the oath of office in early 1993. She is the eldest of the justices, but has not indicated that she plans to retire anytime soon.

President Donald Trump has appointed two justices to the court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, since taking office. Gorsuch was elevated after Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland was not taken up by the Senate.

In an interview during Trump's campaign, Ginsburg called him a "faker" who "really has an ego." She later apologized for what she said were inappropriate remarks.