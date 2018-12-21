Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg undergoes lung cancer surgery

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung, a court spokesperson said on Friday.

The discovery was made after Ginsburg, 85, was admitted to hospital last month following a fall that resulted in three fractured three ribs.

The pulmonary lobectomy was performed Friday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

"Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease," said Kathy Arberg, spokesperson for the Supreme Court. "Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body."

Arberg said Ginsburg was resting in hospital, where she's expected to remain for "a few days."

Ginsburg has survived bouts with colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer, and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

Despite those medical issues, she has never missed Supreme Court arguments.

The court said Ginsburg hopes to be back when it returns in early January.

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by then President Bill Clinton, taking the oath of office in early 1993. She is the eldest of the justices, but has not indicated she plans to retire anytime soon.

Ginsburg leads the court's liberal wing. She rebuffed suggestions from some liberals that she should step down in the first two years of President Barack Obama's second term, when Democrats also controlled the Senate.

She already has hired clerks for the term that extends into 2020, indicating she has no plans to retire.

President Donald Trump has appointed two justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, since taking office, tilting the court to the right. Gorsuch was elevated after Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland was not backed up by the Senate.

In an interview during Trump's presidential campaign, Ginsburg called him a "faker" who "really has an ego." She later apologized for what she said were inappropriate remarks.

Ginsburg is the subject of a recent documentary on her life, RBG, and an upcoming motion picture On the Basis of Sex.