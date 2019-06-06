Ghana police investigate kidnapping of 2 Canadian women

Police in Ghana say they're investigating the kidnapping of two Canadian women in Kumasi, a major city in central Ghana.

The women, aged 19 and 20, were taken at the Kumasi Royal Golf Club on Tuesday at 8:25 p.m. local time, according to a news release the Ghana Police Service issued through their Twitter account Thursday.

Police did not name the women, but said they're volunteers with a non-governmental organization called Youth Challenge International.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the incident. Security agencies are working to rescue the women and arrest the perpetrators, the news release says.

Police in Ghana are asking the public to come forward with any information they have about the kidnapping.

Global Affairs confirms report

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the kidnapping reports, but did not confirm specifics, including the number of people abducted, citing security concerns.

Canadian officials are working with local authorities and are in touch with the families of the people who were abducted, Global Affairs said.

It's the second kidnapping in the area in recent months.

In April, an Indian national was abducted at gunpoint and held for ransom. He was later rescued in a police raid.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been adamant that his government will not facilitate payments to such groups, while his predecessor, Stephen Harper, publicly denied paying any ransoms.