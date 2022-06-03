4 dead in German train derailment

A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said.

The regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to federal police. Three carriages overturned at least partially, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

The cause was not immediately clear.

Police said on Twitter that four people were killed. They put the number of injured at about 30, of whom 15 were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Emergency and rescue workers respond to the scene of a train derailment in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Friday. (Josef Hornsteiner/dpa/The Associated Press)

It wasn't clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident.

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed. The area is near the Austrian border.