Shooting kills 7 at Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg, police say

A shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in the German city of Hamburg killed seven people, police said Friday. An unspecified number of other people were wounded, some of them seriously. Another person, possibly the perpetrator, was also found dead.

There was no word on a motive for the Thursday shooting that stunned Germany's second-biggest city. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, described the shooting as "a brutal act of violence."

Police said during the night that they believe that there was only one shooter, and that this could be a person who was found dead in the building.

Investigators worked through the night to secure evidence. On Friday morning, forensic investigators in protective white suits could still be seen outside the building as a light snow fell. Officers placed yellow cones on the ground and windowsills to mark evidence.

WATCH | Police storm building where shooting took place: Hamburg police storm building where deadly shooting occurred Duration 0:54 Police officers in tactical gear swiftly entered a Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg, Germany, where several people were reportedly killed and injured. Shortly after, they were seen directing people out of the building.

Hamburg officials said there would be a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss details.

David Semonian, a U.S.-based spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses, said in an emailed statement early Friday that members "worldwide grieve for the victims of this traumatic event."

"The congregation elders in the local area are providing pastoral care for those affected by the event," he wrote. "We understand that the authorities are still investigating the details of this crime. We appreciate the courageous help provided by the police and emergency services."

An emergency worker escorts people out of the area in this still image taken from video. (NonStop News/Handout/Reuters)

Police found several wounded on scene

The scene of the shooting was the Jehovah's Witnesses' Kingdom Hall, a boxy three-storey building next to an auto repair shop in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometres from downtown Hamburg.

Police spokesperson Holger Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly.

He said that after officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been a shooter. He said police did not have to use their firearms.

A member of a bomb disposal team works inside the Jehovah's Witnesses church where several people were shot Thursday. (Fabian Bimmer/Reuters)

Student Laura Bauch, who lives nearby, said there were around four periods of shooting, German news agency dpa reported. "There were always several shots in these periods, roughly at intervals of 20 seconds to a minute," she said.

She said she looked out her window and saw a person running from the ground floor to the second floor of the Jehovah's Witnesses hall.

Witness says he heard at least 25 shots

Gregor Miesbach, who lives within sight of the building, was alerted by the sound of shots and filmed a figure entering the building through a window. Shots can then be heard from inside. The figure later apparently emerges from the hall, is seen in the courtyard and then fires more shots inside.

Miesbach told German television news agency NonstopNews that he heard at least 25 shots. After police arrived, one last shot followed about five minutes later, he said.

Police were called to the scene at about 9:15 p.m. local time after shots were heard coming from inside the building. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa/The Associated Press)

His video showed a person firing multiple shots into the building through a first-floor window before the lights inside the room went out.