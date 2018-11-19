18 Saudis linked to Khashoggi murder banned from European border-free zone

Germany's foreign minister says Berlin has banned 18 Saudi nationals from entering Europe's border-free Schengen zone because they are believed to be connected to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Heiko Maas told reporters in Brussels on Monday that Germany issued the ban for the 26-country zone in close co-ordination with France, which is part of the Schengen area, and Britain, which is not.

"There are more questions than answers in this case, with the crime itself and who is behind it," he said.

Turkish and Saudi authorities say that Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2 in Istanbul by a team from the kingdom, after he went to the Saudi Consulate to get marriage documents.

Maas said the 18 Saudis are "allegedly connected to this crime" but gave no further information. His Berlin office said they can't release the names due to German privacy protections.

The move comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said there was no reason for him to listen to a recording of the "very violent, very vicious" killing of Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post who had been critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about the investigation into Khashoggi's murder over the weekend, saying there was 'no reason' for him to listen to a recording purportedly of the journalist's killing. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images)

A Republican member of the U.S. Senate intelligence committee said over the weekend that, so far, there is no "smoking gun" linking the crown prince to the killing.

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, who has received a confidential intelligence briefing on the matter, told ABC News "it's hard to imagine" that the crown prince didn't know about the killing, but he said, "I don't know that we absolutely know that yet."

Trump, in an interview that aired Sunday, made clear that the audio recording, supplied by the Turkish government, would not affect his response to the murder.

Trump said he "was fully briefed on it, there's no reason for me to hear it." Trump is expected to receive a full report on the situation in the coming days.