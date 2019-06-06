German ex-nurse convicted of murdering 85
A former nurse who liked to put patients into cardiac arrest because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them has been convicted of 85 counts of murder in a court in northwestern Germany.
42-year-old Niels Hoegel sentenced to life in prison
A former nurse who liked to put patients into cardiac arrest because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them has been convicted of 85 counts of murder in a court in northwestern Germany.
The Oldenburg court on Thursday sentenced 42-year-old Niels Hoegel to life in prison and noted the "particular seriousness of the crimes" to ensure he serves beyond the standard 15-year term, the dpa news agency reported.
The killings took place while Hoegel worked at a nurse at two hospitals in northwestern Germany from 2000 to 2005.
In all Hoegel was charged with 100 counts of murder and it was not immediately clear why the court only found him guilty on 85 counts.
Hoegel apologized in a closing statement at the end of the seven-month trial.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.