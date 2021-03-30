Teen who shot video of George Floyd says she stays up at night apologizing for 'not saving his life'

The teenager who shot the viral video of a Minneapolis police officer forcing his knee onto the neck and back of George Floyd said she has stayed up at night apologizing for not doing more to help him.

On the second day of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis courtroom heard from an emotional Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she took the video that sparked protests over police brutality and racial injustice around the world.

Frazier, acknowledging that that video has changed her life, was tearful at times and testified that any of her Black friends or family members could have been in Floyd's position that day.

She said she has stayed up at night "apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more, and not physically interacting, not saving his life."

Then she added: "But it's not what I should have done. It's what he should have done," in what appeared to be a reference to Chauvin.

Chauvin, 45, who is white, faces two murder charges — second-degree unintentional murder and third-degree murder — in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. Chauvin, who was fired from the police force after the killing, is also charged with the lesser offence of second-degree manslaughter.

Witness Donald Williams says he called 911 after watching Chauvin shove his knee into Floyd's neck because he believed he had witnessed a murder. (Court TV/The Associated Press)

Frazier told the Hennepin County District Court that on May 25, 2020, she had been walking to a corner store with her younger cousin when she encountered police pinning Floyd to the ground.

"It wasn't right. He was suffering. He was in pain," she said.

She said she sent her cousin into the store because she didn't want her to see "a man terrified, scared, begging for his life."

Frazier said she took out her phone and began recording. She later posted the video on social media, where it went viral around the globe.

As Frazier recorded, she said she heard Floyd say that he "can't breathe," for the officer to "please get off of me," and that he cried for his mom.

"He was in pain. It seemed like he knew it was over for him. He was terrified. He was suffering. This was a cry for help," she said.

Defence attorney Eric Nelson, left, and Chauvin are seen in court on the second day of the murder trial into Floyd's death. (Court TV/The Associated Press)

As the crowd of bystanders became more hostile toward police, Frazier said that Chauvin applied more pressure with his knee to Floyd.

She said Chauvin's response to the crowd was a "cold look, heartless.

"He didn't care. It seemed as if he didn't care what we were saying."

She said a firefighter who was also on the scene asked Chauvin multiple times to check Floyd's pulse. She said that both Chauvin and fellow officer Tou Thao put their hands on their Mace cans to ensure the crowd wouldn't get close.

Those actions, she said, made her feel threatened by police.

'I believe I witnessed a murder'

Earlier on Tuesday, the court heard from Donald Williams, another bystander and witness who continued his testimony from the first day of the trial.

Court heard a 911 recording of Williams, who testified he made the call because at the time, "I believe I witnessed a murder."

"I felt the need to call the police on the police," he said.

Williams can be heard on the call with a dispatcher, saying that Chauvin "just pretty much killed this guy who wasn't resisting arrest."

During a testy cross-examination, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson pointed out that Williams seemed to grow increasingly angry at police on the scene, swearing at and taunting Chauvin as a "tough guy," "bum" and other names, then calling Chauvin expletives, which the defence lawyer repeated in court.

"You called him a bum at least 13 times," Nelson said.

"That's what you count in the video? " Williams asked.

"That's what I counted," Nelson said.

"That's what you got, 13," Williams said.

Williams initially admitted he was getting angrier, but then backtracked and said he was controlled and professional and was pleading for Floyd's life but wasn't being heard.

Nelson also made a point of questioning Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts, about his testimony regarding choke holds.

Williams had warned Chauvin that the way he had his knee pressed into Floyd was a "blood choke" which can make someone unconscious.

Although Williams said he has trained with police at his gym, he acknowledged to Nelson he has never been invited by any police group to offer training in the use of choke holds.

But when further questioned by prosecutor Matthew Frank if he was concerned about Floyd "losing his life," Williams said that was "correct."