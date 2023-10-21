The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians for the first time since Israel sealed off the territory following the bloody rampage the militant group Hamas carried out two weeks ago.

Aid workers on the Egyptian side of the crossing could be seen chanting and clapping as trucks passed through the main gate to Gaza, where 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom have fled their homes, are rationing food and water.

Hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide power blackout. Israel has launched waves of airstrikes across the territory that have failed to stem ongoing Palestinian rocket fire into Israel.

The opening came after more than a week of high-level diplomacy by various mediators, including visits to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Israel had insisted that nothing would enter Gaza until some 200 people captured by Hamas were freed, and the Palestinian side of the crossing had been shut down by Israeli airstrikes.

Egypt's state-owned Al-Qahera news, which is close to security agencies, said 20 trucks had crossed into Gaza out of more than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tonnes of aid that have been positioned near the crossing for days.

The World Health Organization said four of the trucks that crossed through were carrying medical supplies, including medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases for 1,500 people, essential supplies for 300,000 people for three months, trauma medicine and supplies for 1,200 people and 235 portable trauma bags for first responders.

A worker covers aid on a truck at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, where 200 truckloads carrying humanitarian supplies have been waiting to be delivered for days. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)

The World Food Program said it has another 930 tonnes of emergency food waiting to be brought in through Rafah. It said it needs to replenish its "rapidly diminishing supplies" as it expands food assistance from 520,000 people to 1.1 million in the next two months.

The UN said life-saving supplies would be delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service.

UN said many more trucks needed

But Cindy McCain, the head of the UN's World Food Program, said the aid was insufficient.

"The situation is catastrophic in Gaza," she said. "We need many, many, many more trucks and a continual flow of aid."

Before the war, some 400 trucks were entering Gaza each day, McCain said.

The Hamas-run government in Gaza also said the limited convoy "will not be able to change the humanitarian catastrophe," calling for a secure corridor operating around the clock.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesperson, said "the humanitarian situation in Gaza is under control." He said the aid would be delivered only to southern Gaza, where the army has ordered people to relocate, adding that no fuel would enter the territory.

Foreign passport holders still in limbo

Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited in hopes of crossing from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict.

Among them was Wesam Amer, a German citizen who lives in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. He was hoping to cross when the first convoy of aid made its way into Gaza, but instead found the border remained closed to civilians.

"This aid helps a lot of people," he told CBC News, adding that he was frustrated because he couldn't leave.

"It has never been too easy for us to go, to drive from home to the crossing. You know, there's a lot of risk, a lot of danger."

The U.S. Embassy in Israel said on Saturday it's not known how much time foreign citizens will be given to cross if the border does open. It said anyone attempting to cross "should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the border."

The opening for aid trucks came hours after Hamas released an American Judith Raanan, 59, and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, on Friday, the first captives whose release has been confirmed by both sides after the militant group's Oct. 7 incursion into Israel.

Hamas said it freed the pair for humanitarian reasons as part of an agreement with Qatar, a Persian Gulf nation that has often served as a Mideast mediator.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which transported the freed Americans to Israel, said their release was "a sliver of hope." Hamas said in a statement that it was working with mediators "to close the case" of hostages if security circumstances permit.

The group said it is committed to mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar and others.

WATCH | U.S. hostages Judith and Natalie Raanan freed from Gaza: American mother and daughter released by Hamas now in Israel Duration 3:55 Featured Video Israel has confirmed two U.S. hostages freed by Hamas are now safely inside Israeli territory and being cared for by the military. Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter from the Chicago area, were visiting relatives in the Nahal Oz kibbutz when militants stormed out of Gaza on Oct. 7 and took them.

Ground offensive expected

There are growing expectations of a ground offensive that Israel says would be aimed at rooting out Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years.

Israel said Friday it does not plan to take long-term control over the small but densely populated Palestinian territory.

A ground offensive is likely to lead to a dramatic escalation in casualties on both sides in urban fighting. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the war — mostly civilians slain during the Hamas incursion. The Israeli military on Saturday said at least 307 of its soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7.

Palestinian militants have continued to launch unrelenting rocket attacks into Israel — more than 6,900 projectiles since the start of the Hamas attacks, according to Israel.

A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising behind destroyed buildings in the northwestern part of the Palestinian enclave during an Israeli bombing on Saturday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

More than 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza, according to a figure released Saturday by the territory's Hamas-run Health Ministry.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed on Saturday from an airstrike in Gaza's Deir El Balah neighbourhood, Hamas's Al Shehab news agency reported.

The incident happened over a single residential unit, Al Shehab said.

Egypt holds talks on crisis

Egypt opened a summit on the Gaza crisis on Saturday to try to head off a wider regional war, but assembled Middle Eastern and European leaders are expected to struggle to agree a common position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

Guterres gave voice to growing international concern over civilians in Gaza, telling the summit that Hamas's "reprehensible assault" on Israel two weeks ago "can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called for ensuring aid to Gaza, negotiating a ceasefire and resuming Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which last broke down more than a decade ago. He also said the conflict would never be resolved "at the expense of Egypt," referring to fears Israel may try to push Gaza's population into the Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi speaks at the opening of the Cairo summit on Saturday, saying the conflict in Gaza will not be solved at Egypt's expense. (Reuters)

King Abdullah II of Jordan told the summit that Israel's air campaign and siege of Gaza was "a war crime" and slammed the international community's response.

"Anywhere else, attacking civilian infrastructure and deliberately starving an entire population of food, water, electricity, and basic necessities would be condemned," he said. Apparently, he added, "human rights have boundaries. They stop at borders, they stop at races, they stop at religions."

The absence of a top official from Israel's main ally the United States and some other major Western leaders has cooled expectations for what the hastily convened event can achieve.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend, while there has been no official word on whether French President Emmanuel Macron will go.

A senior EU official said on Friday there had been discussions about a common summit declaration but there were still "differences" so it was not clear if there would be a text in the end.

European countries have struggled to settle on a united approach to the crisis, beyond condemning Hamas's attack, after days of confusion and mixed messaging.

Arab countries have voiced anger at Israel's unprecedented bombardment and siege of Gaza.

Over a million people have been displaced in Gaza. Many heeded Israel's orders to evacuate from north to south within the sealed-off enclave on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.