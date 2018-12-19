​Flights suspended at Britain's Gatwick aiport after reports of drones

Gatwick Airport, the second-busiest in Britain, said on Wednesday it had suspended flights while it investigated reports of two drones flying over its airfield.

Flights due to take off remained parked on the runway, while others scheduled to land at Gatwick were diverted to other airports, according to some passengers who took to Twitter to express their annoyance over the situation.



Gatwick apologized on Twitter to affected passengers, adding that safety was its "foremost priority." The airport warned the disruption was expected to continue into Thursday and advised everyone flying or collecting someone from Gatwick to check the status of their flight.

Gatwick lies 50 kilometres south of London and competes with Britain and Europe's busiest airport, Heathrow, just to the west of London.

Airlive.net, a website run by aviation enthusiasts that collects and displays real-time flight data, said all incoming flights to Gatwick were being diverted to other U.K. airports, like Manchester and Birmingham, and as far away as Paris and Amsterdam.

An increase in near collisions by unmanned aircraft and commercial jets has fuelled safety concerns in the aviation industry in recent years.

In Britain, the number of near misses between private drones and aircraft more than tripled between 2015 and 2017, with 92 incidents recorded last year, according to the U.K. Airprox Board.