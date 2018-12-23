Skip to Main Content
Duo arrested in Gatwick drone disruption released without charges
New

Duo arrested in Gatwick drone disruption released without charges

British police on Sunday released without charge two people arrested in an inquiry into the illegal use of drones at London's Gatwick Airport that crippled operations for three days last week

Police say the 2 people arrested co-operated with investigators and are no longer suspects

Thomson Reuters ·
Police in the U.K. have released two people without charges after they had been arrested for possible links to drone disruptions at Gatwick Airport. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

British police on Sunday released without charge two people arrested in an inquiry into the illegal use of drones at London's Gatwick Airport that crippled operations for three days last week

Sussex Police arrested a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from the local area late on Friday.

"Both people have fully co-operated with our inquiries, and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said on Sunday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories