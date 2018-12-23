New
Duo arrested in Gatwick drone disruption released without charges
British police on Sunday released without charge two people arrested in an inquiry into the illegal use of drones at London's Gatwick Airport that crippled operations for three days last week
Police say the 2 people arrested co-operated with investigators and are no longer suspects
Sussex Police arrested a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from the local area late on Friday.
"Both people have fully co-operated with our inquiries, and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said on Sunday.