U.S. federal judge unseals search warrant used on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
A U.S. federal judge granted the U.S. Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
FBI recovered documents labelled 'top secret,' according to court documents
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled "top secret" from former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
More to come
