Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World·Breaking

U.S. federal judge unseals search warrant used on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

A U.S. federal judge granted the U.S. Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

FBI recovered documents labelled 'top secret,' according to court documents

The Associated Press ·
Former U.S. president Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower in New York City on Wednesday. (David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters)

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled "top secret" from former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now