G20 members agree to reform WTO in draft communique

European officials say G20 nations have agreed to commit to reforming the World Trade Organization in a preliminary draft of their communique due to be released at the end of a two-day meeting of the bloc on Saturday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that language regarding migration and refugees in the draft communique would be kept to a minimum, while the wording on climate change would not show any backtracking. The communique still needs final endorsement from member nations.

One EU official told reporters that the summit's final statement is likely to show 19 members supporting the Paris climate accord, with the U.S. stating its opposition to it.

The day will also see a highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose nations have been embroiled in an escalating trade war with new U.S. tariffs on China goods set to take effect a month from now.

The divisions among the world's leading economies have been evident from the moment Argentina's president opened the summit in Buenos Aires on Friday with a call for international co-operation to solve the planet's problems.