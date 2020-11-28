Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch Live
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
·
Photos
French protesters decry bill that would outlaw filming of police officers
Tens of thousands of critics of a proposed security law that would restrict the filming of police officers protested across France on Saturday.
Social Sharing
Violence erupted nearby as small groups of protesters clashed with riot police
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 5:27 PM ET | Last Updated: November 28
At the beginning of image gallery
At the end of the image stream
Hide caption
Toggle Fullscreen
1 of 0
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now