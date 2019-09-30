Jacques Chirac remembered in France at public, private services

Former French president Jacques Chirac was given full military honours Monday as past and current world leaders gathered in Paris to attend his final service.

Cutting a solemn figure, French President Emmanuel Macron presided over the ceremony on a mild, sunny morning near the site of Napoleon's tomb in the courtyard of Les Invalides. A military band played the national anthem La Marseillaise before Macron inspected the troops.

Chirac's casket, covered with a Tricolor flag, was then carried to the centre of the courtyard.

"This former president … had a true love for people, equally at home in the salons of the Elysee or the living room of a farmer," Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit told the roughly 2,000 people in the church.

Aupetit said Chirac embodied a love for his fellow man that is missing from today's society.

"Goodbye, and thank you Monsieur Chirac."

Macron, who did not speak, later attended a memorial service at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in downtown Paris alongside dozens of French politicians and foreign officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, former U.S. president Bill Clinton, former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and Jordan's King Abdallah II.

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton arrives at Saint Sulpice church in Paris, among several past and current heads of states who gathered in Paris to pay tribute to the two-term French president. (Michel Euler/The Associated Press)

Chirac's coffin was driven to Saint-Sulpice, where pianist Daniel Barenboim played a Schubert impromptu, as mourners lined the procession route to his funeral service. When the hearse carrying Chirac drove by, the crowd broke into applause.

Those assembled took pictures, shed tears and held signs reading, "Thank you for saying no to the war in Iraq" as they watched the flag-draped coffin onscreen.

Max Mignard, who came to pay his respects, described Chirac as the "kindest man in politics."

A private family church service for Chirac was celebrated prior to the military tribute, and a private funeral was set for later at the Montparnasse cemetery.

A minute of silence was being held in schools and public buildings across the country Monday on France's national day of mourning for its former leader.

A mainstay of French politics over four decades, Chirac served as Paris mayor, a lawmaker, prime minister and France's president from 1995 to 2007.

The last French head of state to complete two terms in office, Chirac died last week at 86.

Notre-Dame not available for service

Known for championing the nation's sense of its own grandeur and opposing the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Chirac is being remembered fondly despite political failures and a 2011 corruption conviction from actions during his nearly two decades as mayor of Paris. As president from 1995-2007, he was a consummate global diplomat but failed to reform the French economy or defuse tensions between police and minority youths, which exploded into riots across France in 2005.

French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute in front of the flag-draped coffin at the National Invalides Hotel during the military ceremony in Chirac's honour. (Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE)

Once nicknamed Super Liar, Chirac's popularity soared after he left office. Thousands of mourners paid him tribute Sunday at Les Invalides, where his body lay in state on the eve of the memorial service.

"He was a great man who had an absolute fantastic class in all circumstances," said Nadine Prevost, who was among the Saint-Sulpice mourners. "He knew how to speak to everyone with a simplicity and a grandeur."

The funeral masses for the previous three French presidents to die — Charles de Gaulle, Georges Pompidou and François Mitterrand — were at Notre-Dame cathedral.

Martin Rey-Chirac, left, Claude Chirac, centre, the son and daughter of the former president, and Claude's husband, Frédéric Salat-Baroux, right, are applauded as they leave Saint Sulpice Church in Paris on Monday. (Michel Euler/The Associated Press)

The Saint-Sulpice church was chosen for Chirac's service because Notre-Dame was partially destroyed in a fire in April.

Chirac's widow, Bernadette, was absent from the funeral mass because of frail health, but the 86-year-old did attend the private service.