French PM announces zero-tolerance response to protests after latest violence
'The government's response must be strong,' PM Edouard Philippe says after Champs Elysée violence
France's prime minister says the police chief of Paris had been sacked and the government would shut down yellow-vest protests if violent groups were identified among the ranks of protesters.
President Emmanuel Macron and his government have been forced back on the defensive after rioters ransacked Champs Elysée luxury boutiques and torched cafés and a bank on Saturday in the latest violence against Macron's pro-business reforms.
"From next Saturday, we will ban yellow-vest protests in neighbourhoods that have been the worst hit as soon as we see sign of the presence of radical groups and their intent to cause damage," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a televised speech.
Some 10,000 people participated in Saturday's protests in the capital, according to police estimates, including a hard core of about 1,500 troublemakers who Philippe said were bent on "looting, destroying property and causing injury.
"These were criminal acts. The government's response must be strong," Philippe sad.
A new Paris police chief would be appointed on Wednesday, he said, and police officers on the ground will be given more decision-making autonomy and handed extra equipment including drones.
