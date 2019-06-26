Skip to Main Content
Notre-Dame investigators say no evidence thus far fire was a criminal act
World·New

Notre-Dame investigators say no evidence thus far fire was a criminal act

The Paris prosecutor's office says there is no evidence from a preliminary investigation to suggest that a fire that destroyed large parts of Notre-Dame Cathedral was criminal.

But Paris's prosecutor says negligence has not been ruled out as a factor

Thomson Reuters ·
People walk by a police car parked in front of the construction area of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on June 15, the day of the celebration of the first mass inside the cathedral since the April fire. (Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE)

The prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday there are several hypotheses about the cause of the April 15 blaze, include a malfunctioning electrical system or a smouldering cigarette.

It also announced the opening of a new investigation for "involuntary degradation by fire through manifestly deliberate violation" of security rules or simple imprudence.

Three judges will head the probe.

The fire tore through the roof of the 13th-century cathedral, destroying the spire, which toppled in flames, and sections of the interior. It has left the crippled monument, once a major tourist attraction, barricaded to the public.

