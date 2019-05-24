Skip to Main Content
Explosion in Lyon, France, injures at least 8
World·New

Explosion in Lyon, France, injures at least 8

French officials said a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon on Friday has injured at least eight, with a media report pegging the number at 10.

Reports vary on the number injured

Thomson Reuters ·
French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident Friday an 'attack' while speaking Friday at Élysée Palace in Paris. (Francois Mori/Associated Press)

French officials said a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon on Friday has injured at least eight, with a media report pegging the number at 10.

The blast occurred around 5:30 pm local time in a pedestrian street in the city in central France.

President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an "attack" with no fatalities.

BFM TV reported the number of injured as 10, including one child.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|