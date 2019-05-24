Explosion in Lyon, France, injures at least 8

French officials said a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon on Friday has injured at least eight, with a media report pegging the number at 10.

The blast occurred around 5:30 pm local time in a pedestrian street in the city in central France.

President Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an "attack" with no fatalities.

BFM TV reported the number of injured as 10, including one child.

